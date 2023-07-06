Assam: AdtU launches B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture Programme

GUWAHATI- Assam down town University ( AdtU ) takes a momentous stride towards promoting quality education in the North Eastern Region of India with the launch of its highly anticipated B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture programme. As an attestation to its adherence to producing skilled professionals in the agricultural sector, AdtU is establishing the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

AdtU, a private sector University under down town Charity Trust, has consistently championed affordable and superior education since its establishment in 2010. Recognizing the necessity of creating human resources to handle the changing global scene, AdtU is expanding its academic offerings to include agriculture.

The four-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture degree will provide students with the in-depth information and practical skills they need to succeed in the agricultural industry beginning in the forthcoming academic year of 2023–2024. AdtU intends to create excellent graduates who will occupy leadership roles and contribute to the progress of India’s agricultural economy.

Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Jorhat, would be the Chief Guest at the launch ceremony on July 6, 2023, as a symbol of this historic occasion. The significance of this project is attested to by Dr. Deka’s distinguished attendance, which also demonstrates the friendly working relationship between AdtU and AAU.

AdtU and AAU will reaffirm their dedication to agricultural education, research, and development by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in addition to the beginning of the B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture course. This substantial agreement will open the way for future cooperation and synergies between the two universities, boosting innovation and excellence in the agricultural field.

AdtU’s expansion into agricultural education marks a key milestone in the university’s continued commitment to provide quality higher education that meets the rising requirements of students and industry alike.