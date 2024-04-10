Assam: AdtU Celebrates Successful Launch of Northeast’s First Industry-Academia Program in B.Tech. CSE & Business Systems with TCS.

GUWAHATI- Assam Down Town University (AdtU) witnessed a resounding success with the launch of its groundbreaking Industry-Academic Program in B.Tech. Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with Business Systems, in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This program, the first of its kind in the Northeast region, promises to revolutionize education for aspiring tech professionals.

“We are excited to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam down town University, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to academic excellence. The MoU establishes a partnership to offer the prestigious B Tech in Computer Science Engineering and Business Systems (CSEBS), our flagship program designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of computer science alongside humanities, management sciences, and human values.

“This collaboration represents our first endeavor in the North East region, reflecting our dedication to expanding educational opportunities and fostering an all-round growth.” Says Dr. K M Suceendran, Techno HR Leader, Digital Evangelist, Life Long Learner, and Head of Academic Alliances at TCS.

“I am glad to announce the launch of our new BTech program (CSE&BS) at Assam down town University in collaboration with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services). This innovative program brings together the academic excellence of AdtU and the industry expertise of TCS to offer students a cutting-edge curriculum”.

“The course curriculum and structure of the program are designed by the TCS experts in connection with other academic exeperts. This program ensures that the student will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.” says Dr Utpal Barman, Dean, Faculty of Computer Technology.

The launch event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, eager to learn about the program’s unique offerings. Dr. Suceendran KM, Techno HR Leader at TCS, delivered a captivating speech, highlighting the importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing students for the dynamic tech landscape. His insights resonated with the audience, sparking discussions about the future of education and career prospects for graduates.

The successful launch event marks a significant step towards AdtU and TCS’s shared vision of transforming education in the Northeast. This program sets a new standard for industry-academia partnerships, paving the way for a future where students gain the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.