North East

Assam : AdtU celebrates Rabindra Jayanti  

The event, which commemorated the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, brought together students, faculty and staff members for an evening of cultural immersion and artistic tribute.

Last Updated: May 8, 2024
1 minute read
GUWAHATI-   Assam down town University ( AdtU ) celebrated Rabindra Jayanti, on May 8th, 2024, was organised by Music and dance club at university  premises. The event, which commemorated the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, brought together students, faculty and staff  members for an evening of cultural immersion and artistic tribute.

The celebration featured a diverse range of performances , highlighting the profound impact of Tagore’s literary and philosophical contributions. From soul-stirring musical performances to expressive dance performances and poignant poetry recitations, participants paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore’s multifaceted genius, reaffirming his status as a timeless icon of creativity and humanism.

Prof. Manashi Sengupta, the Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, delivered an inaugural address that set the tone for the evening, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Tagore’s work in today’s world.

The event also showcased the talent and creativity of faculty members and students, who mesmerized the audience with their soulful performances inspired by Tagore’s literary and artistic legacy.

The Rabindra Jayanti celebration at Assam down town University  fostered cultural appreciation and artistic expression within our community.

By honoring Tagore’s enduring legacy, we hope to inspire dialogue, reflection, and a deeper appreciation for the richness of human creativity.

