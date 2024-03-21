ADVERTISMENT
National

BREAKING NEWS- Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe Case

The AAP leadership on Thursday said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister and the national capital will be ruled from jail.

Last Updated: March 21, 2024
1 minute read
Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe

NEW DELHI-  Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leadership on Thursday said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister and the national capital will be ruled from jail.

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED to join the probe sine last year but citing various engagements Kejriwal skipped all the summons so far. Kejriwal moved the court and challenged the ED summons calling them unconstitutional.

A major blow came to Kejriwal after the court on Thursday said it has no intention to get into the case at this stage.

Related Articles

Watch Video 

Hours after the high court verdict, ED officials swooped in at Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence with a search warrant. After a few hours, Kejriwal was taken into custody.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said the party has already moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Kejriwal. “We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself,” Atishi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AAP leadership said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister as it was decided after a survey of ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ at 23.8 lakh households in Delhi.

55-year-old Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi chief minister first in 2013 riding on the wave of the anti-corruption movement that he spearheaded with Anna Hazare.

Kejriwal became the second youngest chief minister of Delhi but a year after he resigned after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. In 2015, he again became the chief minister after his Aam Aadmi Party won the election with a majority.

Tags
Last Updated: March 21, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

West Bengal: Muslims protest against China including Arunachal Pradesh in its map

Tribal land being snatched in name of development: Rahul Gandhi

Tribal land being snatched in name of development: Rahul Gandhi

Nitin Gadkari approves Rs. 1014 crore for construction of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari approves Rs. 1014 crore for construction of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his cabinet visit Ram mandir at Ayodhya

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his cabinet visit Ram mandir at Ayodhya

Paytm Crisis: CAIT advises users to switch to other payment apps amid RBI crackdown

Paytm Crisis: CAIT advises users to switch to other payment apps amid RBI crackdown

Poonam Pandey is Alive, She explained the reason for spreading false news of her death

BJP Leader LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

BJP Leader LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Names Ashok Singhal as Arunachal Pradesh State Incharge

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Names Ashok Singhal as Arunachal Pradesh State Incharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button