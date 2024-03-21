NEW DELHI- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor probe.

The AAP leadership on Thursday said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister and the national capital will be ruled from jail.

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED to join the probe sine last year but citing various engagements Kejriwal skipped all the summons so far. Kejriwal moved the court and challenged the ED summons calling them unconstitutional.

A major blow came to Kejriwal after the court on Thursday said it has no intention to get into the case at this stage.

Hours after the high court verdict, ED officials swooped in at Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence with a search warrant. After a few hours, Kejriwal was taken into custody.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said the party has already moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Kejriwal. “We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself,” Atishi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AAP leadership said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister as it was decided after a survey of ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ at 23.8 lakh households in Delhi.

55-year-old Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi chief minister first in 2013 riding on the wave of the anti-corruption movement that he spearheaded with Anna Hazare.

Kejriwal became the second youngest chief minister of Delhi but a year after he resigned after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. In 2015, he again became the chief minister after his Aam Aadmi Party won the election with a majority.