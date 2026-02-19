Arunahal: KVK Anjaw Holds Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting

HAYULIANG- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw organised its Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting at the ADC Office in Hayuliang on Wednesday, bringing together agricultural experts, government officials and progressive farmers to review achievements and plan future interventions for the district’s farming sector.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Doni Jini, Head of ICAR Research Complex Basar (who joined in online mode), while Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayuliang, Julity Mihu, attended as the Chief Guest. Dr Bhagish Kumar, Scientist from ATARI Guwahati, and representatives from various state departments, including horticulture, fisheries, agriculture, veterinary services and NABARD, also participated.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, presented the Annual Progress Report for 2025, highlighting key activities and achievements undertaken by the centre. Subject Matter Specialists later presented the Annual Action Plan for 2026–27, covering agronomy, horticulture, home science, agricultural economics and land and water management.

Progressive farmers from Nenuliang, Zero, Hayuliang and Rittiliang villages shared their experiences of adopting new techniques introduced by KVK staff, noting improvements in practical farming practices and productivity.

During the deliberations, members reviewed the proposed action plan and recommended measures such as rejuvenation of large cardamom plantations, value addition of underutilised crops, promotion of low-volume high-value crops, enhanced coordination with line departments, expanded training coverage across circles and better utilisation of loan schemes to support self-help groups.

Officials said the meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between researchers, extension workers and farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in the district. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mrs Pooja Singnale, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science).