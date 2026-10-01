Arunachal’s Ziro Kiwi Targets Singapore and Dubai Markets

ZIRO- Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Kiwi is set for a potential entry into international markets, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) exploring a pilot consignment of two metric tonnes to Singapore and Dubai this year.

The proposal was discussed at a preparatory meeting held at the District Secretariat Building in Ziro on October 1, where APEDA officials, the state Department of Trade & Commerce, district authorities and local kiwi growers discussed the prospects and challenges of exporting Ziro Kiwi.

Saurabh Srivastava, Consultant with APEDA’s Regional Office in Guwahati, said the proposed two-tonne pilot shipment would help assess the production capacity, quality standards, marketing arrangements and existing bottlenecks associated with kiwi cultivation and trade.

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The initiative could provide Ziro’s kiwi growers with an opportunity to develop direct international market linkages. Improved air connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, to destinations including Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok was also highlighted as a factor that could support export logistics.

Export readiness remains a key challenge

While growers expressed confidence in the proposed pilot, participants highlighted several issues that need to be addressed before Ziro Kiwi can establish a sustainable export market.

District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante said Ziro Kiwi is traditionally cultivated without chemical inputs and therefore has potential for organic certification. He stressed the need for the necessary certification and called for handholding and capacity-building programmes to familiarise farmers with export procedures and international quality standards.

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The Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society Ltd., Ziro, currently has around 200 registered farmers, according to its chairman Bamin Siiri. Four major varieties—Allison, Bruno, Monty and Hayward—are cultivated in the valley. Siiri said arranging two tonnes of kiwi for the proposed pilot would be manageable and assured cooperation with APEDA.

However, growers also pointed to problems in the existing market system. According to Siiri, buyers from outside Arunachal Pradesh sometimes purchase kiwi before the fruit reaches maturity. With limited alternative market linkages, farmers may be compelled to sell prematurely and, in some cases, at unfavourable prices.

He called for direct market connections and greater recognition of the distinct identity and geographical origin of “Ziro Kiwi.”

Focus on grading, packaging and logistics

Post-harvest management was another major concern raised during the meeting.

District Agriculture Officer Leegang Ania sought technological and logistical assistance, including an automatic grading machine. She noted that manual grading is labour-intensive and can potentially damage the delicate fruit. She also sought transport subsidies and support mechanisms for growers beyond the cooperative society.

The Department of Trade & Commerce also announced plans for a handholding training programme on export procedures in Itanagar in November 2026, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Kolkata. Growers were encouraged to use the proposed pilot export to gain practical experience and gradually develop the capacity to manage future export operations independently.

The state government is also exploring the possibility of exporting kiwi to Southeast Asian markets through the Pangsu Pass route at Nampong.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun stressed the importance of packaging, grading, quality assurance and collective marketing for making Ziro Kiwi competitive in both domestic and international markets. A specialised packaging training programme has been proposed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata, at Ziro.

Orchard visit to assess export potential

The visiting team also inspected a kiwi orchard belonging to a member of the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society. The field visit allowed officials to assess cultivation practices, growing conditions and the physical characteristics of the fruit, while gaining first-hand understanding of the region’s ability to meet potential export quality requirements.

The meeting and orchard visit are intended to strengthen institutional cooperation and improve the export readiness of local growers as Arunachal Pradesh explores new international markets for Ziro Kiwi.

For growers, the proposed Singapore-Dubai pilot could provide an initial test of whether Ziro’s kiwi can meet the quality, certification, grading, packaging, logistics and market requirements needed for sustained international trade.