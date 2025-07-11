Arunachal’s Tingong Wangpan Strikes Gold at International Para Athletics Championship 2025

ITANAGAR- In a moment of great pride and celebration for Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian para-sports community, Tingong Wangpan, a para-athlete from the state, clinched the Gold Medal in the Men’s 400m (T35 category) at the 7th International Para Athletics Championship 2025.

Representing the Paralympic Association of Arunachal, Wangpan’s triumph is not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment in the state’s sporting history. His remarkable performance is a testament to his unwavering determination, grit, and dedication to excellence, despite physical challenges.

Held at an international venue buzzing with talent from across the globe, the championship witnessed some of the world’s best para-athletes compete. Wangpan’s victory in the 400m event has firmly placed Arunachal Pradesh on the global para-athletics map.

Also Read- Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal has officially announced that Wangpan will also be representing the nation and the state at the upcoming World Para Athletics Championship 2025, to be held in New Delhi later this year.

Adding to the excitement, Wangpan is set to compete in the Men’s 200m race tomorrow as part of the ongoing championship. The Association and fans across the state are rallying behind him, wishing him continued success.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

This victory not only highlights the resilience and spirit of Arunachal’s para-athletes but also reinforces the growing importance of inclusive sports and equal opportunities. The Paralympic Association reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talents like Wangpan, ensuring that infrastructure, training, and support are consistently made available.

The people of Arunachal, especially youth and aspiring athletes, have been deeply inspired by Shri Wangpan’s story—a journey of courage, relentless practice, and unwavering focus.

As the state awaits his next race with eager anticipation, Tingong Wangpan has already carved his name in the golden annals of Arunachal’s sporting legacy.