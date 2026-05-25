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Arunachal’s Techi Gubin Conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

Former Chief Architect of Arunachal Pradesh, Techi Gubin, has been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his decades-long contribution to tribal welfare, indigenous faith, and community development.

Last Updated: 25/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal’s Techi Gubin Conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

ITANAGAR-   Shri Techi Gubin of Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri by President of India Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his longstanding contribution towards architecture, social service, tribal welfare, and cultural preservation.

Techi Gubin, a distinguished architect and social worker, served as the Chief Architect of Arunachal Pradesh before retiring from government service. He also held the position of Director of Housing during his career in public administration.

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Over several decades, Gubin has remained actively involved in initiatives focused on indigenous faith, cultural preservation, rural outreach, and community development across the state. His contribution extends beyond government service through his continued association with social organisations, including the Arunachal Vikas Parishad.

Also Read- From Architecture to Social Service: Techi Gubin Honoured with Padma Shri

Widely regarded as a prominent advocate for tribal welfare and cultural identity, Gubin has worked extensively to promote and preserve indigenous traditions and values in Arunachal Pradesh while supporting developmental activities at the grassroots level.

The Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, is being viewed as national recognition of his lifelong dedication and selfless service towards society and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Leaders, organisations, and members of the public from across the state have extended congratulations and described the award as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

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Last Updated: 25/05/2026
1 minute read
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