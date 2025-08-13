Arunachal’s Takam Regam to Represent State as Special Guest at Independence Day 2025 at Red Fort

ITANAGAR — In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. Takam Regam, a dedicated social worker and active MY Bharat volunteer, has been selected to represent the state as a Special Guest at the 79th Independence Day Ceremony to be held on 15th August 2025 at the iconic Red Fort, New Delhi.

The announcement was made by MY Bharat Itanagar, an autonomous body under the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, recognizing Mr. Regam’s remarkable contributions to youth empowerment, leadership, and social development. He will join a distinguished group of invitees from across the country for the celebrations to be attended by the Prime Minister of India.

A rising youth leader, Mr. Regam has an impressive track record:

2nd Position in the National Youth Parliament 2024

State-Level Declamation Winner in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Active participation in Inter-State & Border Area Youth Exchange Programs, Jai Bhim Padyatra, National Exposure Youth Program, and the 8th North East Youth Festival.

He is also the Founder President of Youth in Action for Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Pradesh Young Mission Adventure Club, organizations dedicated to fostering youth leadership, community responsibility, and adventure-based learning.

Speaking about his selection, Mr. Regam expressed gratitude to his mentors, peers, and the youth community of Arunachal Pradesh, pledging to continue working for the state’s progress and national unity.

His participation in the Independence Day ceremony will include attending various cultural and ceremonial events in the capital, making him a symbol of the Northeast’s growing role in nation-building.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh have extended their warm congratulations to Mr. Regam, celebrating this achievement as an inspiration for young changemakers across the region.