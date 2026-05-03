Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba Defends Title at MFN 18

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s rising mixed martial arts athlete Sonam Zomba successfully defended her strawweight title at Matrix Fight Night 18, reinforcing her position as one of India’s leading figures in the sport.

The bout, held at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida, saw Zomba take on Brazilian veteran Maristela Alves in a main event widely viewed as her toughest challenge to date. Alves entered the contest with a noticeable reach advantage and an aggressive striking approach, testing Zomba’s defensive and tactical capabilities early in the fight.

Despite the pressure, Zomba demonstrated measured patience and control, relying on her grappling expertise to counter Alves’ striking. The contest reached its final moment in the third round when Zomba executed a well-timed double-leg takedown.

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She quickly transitioned into a dominant full mount position before securing an armbar submission. Alves tapped out at the 2:14 mark, sealing Zomba’s victory.

The win improves Zomba’s professional record to 7-1 and marks her second successful defence of the strawweight championship under the Matrix Fight Night banner, having first claimed the title at MFN 17.

Speaking after the fight, Zomba dedicated her victory to her home state and its people, emphasising the broader significance of her achievement for aspiring athletes, particularly women, in the Northeast region.

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The victory has drawn reactions from across the country. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the fighter, describing her performance as a source of pride and inspiration for young people.

Zomba is expected to return to her training base in Guwahati, where she trains at Bidang MMA, as she prepares for a potential international bout later this year. Observers note that her continued success could open doors for greater international exposure for Indian fighters in global MMA circuits.