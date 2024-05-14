Arunachal’s Shamchak Mossang Secures Gold at 7th MMA Championship in Chattisgarh

RAIPUR- Shamchak Mossang of Neotan Village in Changlang District has clinched the gold medal in the 52.1 Weight Category at the 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Raipur, Chattisgarh. Mossang’s remarkable achievement has earned widespread recognition and admiration from the martial arts community and beyond.

Shamchak Mossang has set an example for every sports person that with proper practice under able guidance, success can be achieved.

Mossang’s victory is a source of pride for her hometown as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation. Her achievement highlights the potential and talent present in Arunachal Pradesh and contributes to the growing recognition of mixed martial arts in India.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Mossang on her outstanding performance. “Congratulations, Shamchak Mossang, on your incredible achievement. Your journey from Neotan Village to clinching gold in the 52.1 Weight Category at the 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship is truly inspiring,” Mein stated. He praised her dedication and hard work, noting that her success showcases her remarkable skill and determination.