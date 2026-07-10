Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Wins National Gold, Qualifies for World Taekwondo Championship

ITANAGAR/PUNE- Arunachal Pradesh taekwondo athlete Rupa Bayor has won the gold medal in the Under-30 Recognised Poomsae category at the 5th Senior Taekwondo Poomsae National Championship 2026, securing qualification for the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Korea later this year.

The national championship was held at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, where Bayor emerged on top in her category to add another major title to her growing list of achievements.

The victory has earned her the opportunity to represent India at the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship and further strengthens her standing among the country’s leading athletes in the discipline.

Bayor’s latest success comes during a significant phase in her competitive career, marked by consistent performances at national, continental and international levels.

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Earlier in 2026, she won a bronze medal at the 9th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Mongolia. It was her second consecutive medal at the continental championship, making her the first Indian to achieve back-to-back podium finishes at the event.

She has also secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, adding another major international competition to her schedule.

Bayor has reached as high as World No. 5 in the World Taekwondo Poomsae rankings, improving from her previous position of No. 6. She has also attained the Asia No. 1 ranking, reflecting her sustained performances in international competition.

Her previous honours include the Best Female Fighting Spirit Award at the Asian Championships and recognition as Best Female Athlete – India Poomsae at the Indian Taekwondo Gala Awards.

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The national gold in Pune is particularly important as it provides Bayor with another opportunity to compete against the world’s leading Poomsae athletes.

Recognised Poomsae is a technically demanding discipline in which athletes are judged on the accuracy, power, rhythm, balance and overall presentation of prescribed sequences of movements.

At the international level, success requires a high degree of technical precision and consistency, making Bayor’s sustained performances across major competitions significant for Indian Taekwondo.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Bayor’s personal journey has also drawn attention. She comes from Sippi village in Arunachal Pradesh and was raised by her widowed mother. Her journey from working in paddy fields to competing at the highest levels of international Taekwondo has made her a prominent sporting figure in the state.

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Her rise also reflects the increasing presence of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast in national and international combat sports.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Bayor on her achievement, describing the victory as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

“Congratulations to Miss Rupa Bayor on winning the gold medal in the Under-30 Recognised Poomsae category at the 5th Senior Taekwondo Poomsae National Championship 2026 in Pune,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu also congratulated her on qualifying for the World Championship and extended his best wishes for the upcoming international competition.

The Pune victory adds further momentum to Bayor’s 2026 season. With an Asian Championship medal already secured and qualification for both the World Championship and Asian Games, the year represents an important period in her international career.

Her immediate focus is now expected to shift towards preparations for the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, where she will compete against elite athletes from leading Taekwondo nations.

For Arunachal Pradesh, Bayor’s continued success represents another significant achievement in the state’s growing sporting profile. Her performances have also made her a role model for young athletes, particularly those from remote and rural areas.

The national gold in Pune is therefore more than another medal in Bayor’s career. It is a crucial step towards the world stage as she prepares to represent India at one of the sport’s most important international competitions.