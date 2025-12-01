Sports

Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Wins Bronze at WT President Cup Europe

Arunachal Pradesh’s Rupa Bayor clinched bronze at the World Taekwondo President Cup Europe 2025 in Innsbruck, defeating top athletes from Finland, Denmark and Germany.

Last Updated: 01/12/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal's Rupa Bayor Wins Bronze at WT President Cup Europe

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh’s celebrated taekwondo athlete Rupa Bayor has once again brought pride to India by securing a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo President Cup Europe (WT G3) held in Innsbruck, Austria, from November 29–30, 2025.

Representing India at one of the world’s most competitive ranking tournaments, Bayor delivered a series of technically sharp and tactically disciplined performances. The championship—organised by the Austrian Taekwondo Federation—featured 48 elite international athletes, adding intense competition to every round.

Bayor received a bye in the opening round, advancing directly into the competitive stages. From there, she dominated matches against strong opponents from Finland, Denmark and Germany, showcasing her precision, speed and strategic control.

Also Read- Team Arunachal Wins Record 84 Medals in NE Para Games 2025

Her winning streak carried her into the semifinals, where she fought valiantly before losing to an athlete from Mexico. The result earned her a joint third-place finish, adding another major international medal to her expanding portfolio.

Widely regarded as one of India’s premier taekwondo talents, Bayor has previously won medals at several major competitions, including:

  • South Asian Games
  • Australian Open
  • Croatia Open
  • Multiple editions of the World Taekwondo President Cup
  • Various international ranking championships

Born and raised in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, she now trains at the Indo Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, where she continues developing her world-class skill set.

Also Read- Arunachalee Woman Yangki Taki Creates History by Presenting Award at International Cricket

In 2023, Bayor created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Taekwondo President Cup Europe (Istanbul edition) in a WT Grade-2 Senior-1 Poomsae event. She later became the first Indian taekwondo athlete to break into the Top 10 of the world rankings, marking a landmark moment in Indian martial arts.

Her latest podium finish in Austria further cements her status as India’s most consistent and accomplished taekwondo athlete, inspiring young sportspersons across Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

As India prepares for upcoming international tournaments, Bayor’s bronze medal adds momentum and stands as yet another testament to her discipline, resilience and rising global legacy.

Last Updated: 01/12/2025
1 minute read

