Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Qualifies for Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026

BENGALURU – Arunachal Pradesh’s taekwondo sensation Rupa Bayor has once again etched her name in the history books, officially qualifying for the Indian national team for the 9th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026.

Bayor secured her spot after a dominant performance at the Final National Team Selection Trials, which concluded today at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The three-day event (March 27–29) saw the country’s top martial artists vie for a chance to represent India on the continental stage.

With this qualification, Bayor will lead the Indian contingent to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where the championships are scheduled to take place from May 19 to 20, 2026. This marks a historic moment for the sport, as it is the first time Mongolia will host the prestigious Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships at the M Bank Arena.

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The qualification comes on the heels of an extraordinary season for the Arunachali athlete. Earlier this year, Bayor reached a career-high World Ranking of No. 6 and is currently the No. 1 ranked Poomsae athlete in Asia—a first for any Indian practitioner of the sport.

Just last month, she was honored as the “Best Taekwondo Poomsae Player of the Year 2026” at the India Taekwondo Gala Awards in New Delhi, recognizing her consistency and technical excellence.

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Bayor is no stranger to breaking barriers. In 2024, she became the first Indian to win an individual bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Vietnam. As a key member of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), her selection for the 2026 Asian Championships is seen as a vital stepping stone toward the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Speaking after the trials, team officials expressed high hopes for Bayor, noting that her current form makes her a top medal contender in the Female Under-30 Individual Poomsae category.

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The Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) and the state’s sporting community have hailed her selection, celebrating her as a symbol of the rising sporting prowess of Northeast India.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the achievement as a proud moment for the state and lauded her dedication and discipline.

“Winning the Final National Team Trial and securing a place in the Indian team speaks volumes about her hard work,” Khandu said, wishing her success at the upcoming championship in Mongolia.