Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Qualifies for 2026 Asian Games

ITANAGAR- Rupa Bayor has qualified to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games, achieving a major milestone for both Arunachal Pradesh and Indian taekwondo.

Bayor recently secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026, becoming the first Indian athlete to win medals in two consecutive editions of the continental championship.

Her achievement has been widely hailed as a historic moment for Indian taekwondo and a significant boost for sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Congratulating the athlete, Pema Khandu described Bayor’s success as a matter of immense pride for the state and the country.

The Chief Minister praised her dedication, discipline, and perseverance, stating that her qualification for the Asian Games reflected years of hard work and commitment to the sport.

“Your achievement is a proud moment for the nation, and especially for Arunachal Pradesh. Wishing you greater success, strength and glory in the upcoming Asian Games,” Khandu said in his congratulatory message.

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Mama Natung also congratulated Rupa Bayor on her remarkable achievement of winning bronze at the Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships and qualifying to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games.

Natung further congratulated her on becoming the first Indian athlete to secure two consecutive medals at the Asian Championships, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the nation and especially for Arunachal Pradesh.

“Wishing her continued success and glory as she prepares to represent India at the Asian Games. Arunachal Pradesh stands proud of her achievement and wishing her greater success and glory in the Asian Games ahead,” Natung said.

Rupa Bayor’s qualification is expected to inspire young athletes across the Northeast and further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in national and international sporting competitions.