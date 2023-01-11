Arunachal’s Republic Day tableau to showcase state’s tourism potential

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s tableau themed ‘Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh’ is all set to march at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, official sources said.

The tableau will feature the Donyi Polo Airport , Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the annual festival of the Singpho tribe, and the 1962 War Memorial of Tawang, it said.

The tableau has a total of 36 artists, out of which 10 will be on top of the tableau while the rest will be on ground. All 36 artists will be wearing traditional attires of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, a release from the State’s IPR Department said.

“The idea behind this year’s tableau is the rising activity in tourism sector that the state is witnessing. “On the top of that list is Donyi Polo Airport in the capital city of Itanagar that has enhanced easy access for domestic as well as international tourists into the state.

The upgradation of Advanced Landing Grounds with civil terminals has also improved the lives of the people living in the border state immensely. Even the remotest border areas have been connected by all-weather roads to facilitate movement of both civilian and defense personnel and tourists as well.”

The introduction of e-Office and connectivity of World Wide Web even in the remotest areas has helped tourists in acquiring required documents/information from the luxury of their home as well as for easy connectivity to their loved ones at home, while on tour in the state. “With these developmental changes, the prospects of tourism in our state will increase in leaps and bounds bringing revenue and generating employment,” the release added.