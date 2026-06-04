Arunachal’s Remdo Gao Wins National Gold, Qualifies for World Arm Wrestling Championship 2026

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh registered a significant achievement at the 4th People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India (PAFI) National Arm Wrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship–2026, with young athlete Remdo Gao winning a gold medal and securing qualification for the upcoming World Arm Wrestling Championship.

The national championship, organized by the Arm Wrestling Sports Association Gujarat under the aegis of PAFI, was held in Gandhinagar from May 29 to June 2. The event brought together nearly 1,800 arm wrestlers from 24 states, making it one of the largest arm wrestling competitions held in the country.

Representing Arunachal Pradesh, Remdo Gao emerged victorious in the 55 kg Junior Boys (Left Arm) category. According to the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA), he defeated 23 competitors on his way to securing the gold medal. The victory has earned him a place in the Indian contingent for the World Arm Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September 2026.

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Remdo Gao, a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district, is the son of Smt. Oisi Taki Gao and Shri Orem Gao. His performance is being viewed as a notable milestone for arm wrestling in Arunachal Pradesh, a sport that has steadily gained recognition in the state over recent years.

Arunachal Pradesh also recorded another commendable performance through Nanang Giri, who finished fourth in the Youth Boys 65 kg (Left Arm) category, narrowly missing a podium finish.

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A total of 28 players and officials represented the state at the championship. The contingent was led by AAPAWA Joint Secretary Bamang Bai as Team Manager and Treasurer Katu Yomcha as Team Captain.

AAPAWA President Pakjar Taipodia attended the championship and closely monitored the team’s participation throughout the event. The association said her presence and support provided encouragement to athletes competing at the national level.

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The championship also featured the crowning of overall “Champions of Champions” across various divisions. The titles were won by Yuvraj of Delhi in Senior Men, Madhura Hassan of Karnataka in Senior Women, Aville of Nagaland in Youth Boys, Olivia of Mizoram in Youth Girls, Joshya of Kerala in Junior Girls, Rajiv Nanda of Delhi in Sub-Junior Boys, and Akleena Mehjabeen of Kerala in Sub-Junior Girls.

Reacting to the results, AAPAWA General Secretary Yiri Kamcham congratulated Remdo Gao on his achievement and expressed optimism about the future of the sport in the state. He said the association remains confident that more arm wrestlers from Arunachal Pradesh will continue to perform strongly in national and international competitions.

The latest success underscores the growing competitiveness of Arunachal Pradesh’s arm wrestlers on the national stage and highlights the state’s increasing contribution to emerging sporting disciplines in India.