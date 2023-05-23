Arunachal’s Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki and Austin Tayeng crack UPSC exam

ITANAGAR- Three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh have cleared the UPSC 2022-23 exam. They are Pebika Lego (290), Tenzin Yangki (545) and Austin Tayeng (747). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

All the three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh who have cleared the UPSC exam are Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) officers. Whereas, Pebika Lego is an APSC officer of 2016 batch, Tenzin Yangki is from 2017 batch and Austin Tayeng is from 2021 batch.

Assam’s Mayur Hazarika Secures Rank-5 in UPSC exam

It is noteworthy that the top four positions were occupied by girls. Moreover, there are six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Main Exam 2022 can now check and download their result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has secured All India Rank- 1 in the examination. A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates are recommended for appointment to the (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Has been done , UPSC CSE is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testimony to their hard work, dedication and perseverance. Candidates who clear this exam are selected to serve the country in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.

The preliminary exam of UPSC CSE was held on June 5, 2022, the results of which were declared on June 22. The mains exam was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6.

Meanwhile, the personal interviews concluded on May 18.

Candidates can check the results on UPSC’s official website www.upsc.gov.in.