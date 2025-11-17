Arunachal’s Nishanlu Kri Wins Gold in MA Sociology

WAKRO- Arunachal Pradesh has recorded another significant educational achievement as Nishanlu Kri, a senior volunteer of the Lohit Youth Library Network and a first-generation learner from Kathan village in Wakro Circle, secured the gold medal in MA Sociology at the Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Vadodara.

Kri was awarded the gold medal and the first rank at the university’s 6th convocation ceremony on November 15, 2025. The medal was presented by the Chancellor, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, (Retd.), former Finance Secretary, Government of India.

In his convocation address, Dr. Adhia introduced what he described as the ‘KHWAB formula,’ outlining principles he believes are essential for long-term success. Emphasizing the primacy of knowledge, he noted that learning has no age limit and underscored the importance of discipline, consistent hard work, and balanced emotional behaviour. He added that talent without humility and positive conduct carries little value.

This year, the university conferred degrees on a total of 662 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes.

Kri, who currently works as a soft skills trainer at Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, has been actively associated with multiple community library initiatives.

An alumna of KGBV Wakro and a key volunteer at APNE Library, one of the remotest libraries in the Wakro circle, she has also conducted reading promotion sessions at IIT Gandhinagar. In addition, she regularly volunteers at the Bamboosa Library in Tezu.

Expressing her gratitude, Kri thanked her mentors, teachers, and library patrons for their continued support throughout her academic journey. She credited the encouragement from the Lohit Youth Library Network community for helping her pursue higher education with resilience.

CALSOM Chairman and Lohit Youth Library Network Convenor, Sokhep Kri, along with several library patrons, congratulated her on the accomplishment, describing it as an inspiring milestone for young learners from remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh.