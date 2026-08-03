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Arunachal’s Nabam Tukung Finishes 2nd Runner-Up at Mr. Teen India 2026

Sixteen-year-old Nabam Tukung from Sagalee in Papum Pare district secured the 2nd Runner-Up title at Mr. Teen India 2026, earning national recognition for Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal's Nabam Tukung Finishes 2nd Runner-Up at Mr. Teen India 2026

ITANAGAR- Sixteen-year-old Nabam Tukung from Bobia village in Sagalee, Papum Pare district, has brought laurels to Arunachal Pradesh by securing the 2nd Runner-Up title at the Mr. Teen India 2026 competition held in New Delhi on July 26, 2026.

The national pageant was organised by Spark Event Management under the Bharat Iconic Awards and featured contestants from across the country. The competition aimed to recognise confidence, leadership, talent, communication skills and personality among young participants.

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Representing Arunachal Pradesh, Tukung impressed the judges with his stage presence, confidence, communication skills and overall personality, earning a place among the top finalists before securing the 2nd Runner-Up title.

Also Read- YMCR, AMMS Launch IEC Drive to Curb River Pollution in Capital

Born to Nabam Sera and Techi Baby Nabam, Tukung’s achievement has been welcomed by people across the state, with many congratulating him for bringing recognition to Arunachal Pradesh on a national platform.

Speaking after the event, Tukung described the recognition as an important milestone in his journey and said he hopes to inspire young people from his village and across the state to pursue their dreams with confidence.

“This achievement motivates me to work even harder and encourage the youth of my village and Arunachal Pradesh to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams, and never hesitate to step onto bigger platforms. I also hope to contribute towards helping and uplifting young people in my community,” he said.

According to the press release, Tukung’s accomplishment reflects the growing presence of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in national-level competitions and highlights the potential of young talent from the state. His success is expected to inspire more aspiring youths to participate in similar national platforms.

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Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
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