Arunachal’s Mechukha Trout Quest Promotes Eco-Tourism and Community Growth

MECHUKHA- The second edition of Mechukha Trout Quest 2.0 concluded with a grand valedictory ceremony, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as an international adventure tourism destination while highlighting the importance of sustainable tourism and community-led conservation.

Held on the pristine Yargyap-chu River, the international angling competition attracted 56 elite participants from Bhutan, Thailand, and several Indian states, bringing together professional anglers and adventure tourism enthusiasts in the scenic Mechukha Valley. Organisers said the event has further strengthened Arunachal Pradesh’s position on the global adventure tourism map.

Among the participants was Bobby Satpal, regarded as one of India’s leading fly anglers and guides. The tournament was conducted under the technical leadership of Mr. Derek Dsouza, Tournament Director, who also serves as the India Representative of the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) and Vice President (Environment) of the All India Game Fishing Association. His supervision ensured adherence to international conservation and sporting standards throughout the competition.

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To encourage local participation, organisers also conducted a dedicated competition for residents of Shi Yomi district at the high-altitude Pasang Sonam Lake, located near the India-China border. The local event offered a first prize of ₹1 lakh, while the runner-up received ₹50,000, reflecting efforts to involve local communities in adventure tourism initiatives.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, with officials reiterating their commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure, promoting high-end adventure sports, and improving visitor experiences. The department said responsible angling and community participation are expected to play an important role in generating sustainable livelihoods and inclusive economic growth in the region.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Agriculture and Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu as Chief Guest and Tourism, Education and RWD Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona as Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries included Tourism Director Rujjum Rakshap, Shi Yomi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath R., IAS, and senior Army officers. Minister Wangsu presented cash prizes to winners across the professional fly fishing, lure fishing and local community categories.

In his valedictory address, Minister Wangsu underscored the need for sustainable tourism models in the Mechukha Valley, stating that eco-friendly adventure sports such as regulated game fishing can create long-term economic opportunities for local communities while preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the next edition of the tournament, with several international anglers indicating their intention to return to Mechukha, citing the region’s natural beauty, professional event management and unique fishing experience.