Arunachal’s Manisha Halai Wins Prestigious Australian Docu-Film Awards at Bali

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s Manisha Halai, a first-generation learner and passionate storyteller from Wakro circle in Lohit district, has brought laurels to the state by winning the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) Award and the Audience Award for her debut feature documentary Orange Beetle: Mother & I.

The recognition came at the prestigious Docs by the Sea (DBTS) Storytelling Lab and Pitching Forum, held in Bali, Indonesia, from September 4–10, 2025. Selected from among 292 entries from across Asia, Halai’s deeply personal film—told in the Kaman Mishmi language—stood out for its authenticity and emotional resonance.

Currently in early development, Orange Beetle: Mother & I is being produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (Writing With Fire). The film was also incubated at the Himalayan Story Lab, India’s first film lab dedicated to storytellers from Himalayan regions.

A Journey from Libraries to Global Stage

Manisha, who hails from Kathan village in Wakro, is not only a filmmaker but also a committed activist and library volunteer. She is one of the senior-most volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network, currently serves as the President of the Forum of Library Activists in Medo, and works as a Training Assistant with Green Hub in Tezpur, Assam.

This was Halai’s first international travel and global pitch, and she also became one of the first Green Hub Fellows to present a project on such a prestigious stage. “Coming from one of the most remote villages, being able to pitch at such a forum was a proud and unforgettable moment for me,” she said, admitting she was nervous at first but delighted when her presentation was warmly received by international producers, mentors, and peers.

Her journey into filmmaking was inspired by her early exposure to APNE Library (Wakro) and Bamboosa Library (Tezu). She also credits her participation in two AWIC Library Conferences in Delhi, which strengthened her storytelling confidence, and remembers her first encounter with documentary filmmaking during filmmaker PN Ramchandra’s visit, when she and other library children were featured in his film Joy of Learning.

Recognition for Emerging Voices

The Docs by the Sea (DBTS) Lab is Asia’s leading platform for independent documentary filmmakers, providing mentorship, co-production opportunities, and exposure to global industry networks. Halai’s double win there highlights the growing international recognition for indigenous voices and stories from Northeast India.

Expressing her pride, Rita Banerjee, Director of Green Hub, said: “Manisha is one of the first Green Hub Fellows to pitch her work on a global stage, and this is a huge encouragement for young storytellers from the Northeast.”

Halai, in turn, thanked her family, mentors, teachers, and library volunteers for their constant encouragement. “This recognition is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported my journey,” she said.

With Orange Beetle: Mother & I, Halai has not only taken Arunachal’s stories to the global stage but also paved the way for more grassroots storytellers and indigenous voices to find international audiences.