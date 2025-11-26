Arunachal’s Lifter Golom Tinku Sets Benchmark in Bikaner

Arunachal Pradesh’s rising weightlifting talent, 19-year-old Golom Tinku, claimed the gold medal in the men’s 60kg category at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 held in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Competing for Lovely Professional University, Golom lifted a total of 256kg—112kg in snatch and 144kg in clean and jerk—finishing well ahead of Chandigarh University’s Khumbheswar Mallik, who registered 223kg, and CT University’s Sachin, who settled for bronze with 214kg.

Golom first came into the national spotlight at the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune, marking the start of an impressive trajectory in Indian weightlifting. His latest gold adds to a growing list of achievements that underline his consistency across major national and international competitions.

His journey, however, began under difficult circumstances. Golom lost his father in a tragic accident in 2016 at their village in Kamle district, affecting both the family’s livelihood and the sporting aspirations of his older siblings.

Despite the setback, Golom found inspiration in his brother and sister, who were active in badminton and karate. He began training at the Sports Authority of India’s Naharlagun campus before shifting to the AOC Centre in Secunderabad, where his potential was further nurtured.

Speaking to SAI Media, Golom recalled how a coach first encouraged him to try weightlifting when he accompanied his siblings to practice. Within months, he emerged as a standout performer at the state level, breaking age-group records and establishing himself as one of the most promising young lifters from the Northeast.

His breakthrough came with a bronze medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune, followed by a gold at the Guwahati edition. Internationally, he has earned three medals—including a silver and two bronze—at the Asian Championships.

His gold medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, achieved with a total lift of 230kg, further cemented his position as a lifter to watch. Golom also secured a bronze at the IWF World Youth Championship in Albania in March 2023.

Currently training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, Golom views his KIUG 2025 gold as a meaningful milestone ahead of the senior nationals. “This was my first Khelo India University Games, and to win gold is always special. But the job is far from done,” he said.

Golom also acknowledged the role of the Khelo India scheme in supporting his training and enabling young athletes from remote regions to pursue sports professionally. His performance in Bikaner reinforces the transformative impact of the initiative on emerging talents across India.