Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mrs Konpu Lee Kadu is being conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award for her contribution to the tribal music of Arunachal Pradesh.

People Congratulating to Mrs. Konpu Lee Kadu on receiving the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her outstanding contribution to tribal music in Arunachal Pradesh. The award recognizes her dedication and her efforts to preserve and promote the region’s rich musical heritage.

The award giving ceremony will be held on 16th September at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, where Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, will confer the Amrit Awards.

This time, a total of 84 artists from the field of music, dance, theatre, traditional, folk, and puppetry has been selected for Amrit Awards.

Sangeet Natak Akademi is the apex body in the field of performing arts in the country which was set up in 1953 for the preservation and promotion of the vast intangible heritage of India’s diverse culture expressed in forms of music, dance and drama. The Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards are the highest national recognition conferred on practising artists.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

