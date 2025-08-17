Arunachal’s Kabak Yano Scales Europe’s Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus

ITANAGAR- In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Miss Kabak Yano has successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, on August 16 at 5:20 AM (Russian time).

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), extended heartfelt congratulations to Yano for her remarkable feat, describing it as a shining example of courage, determination, and resilience.

The Governor, who had earlier flagged off Yano for her Seven Summits Challenge, expressed confidence that she would accomplish the mission of conquering the tallest peaks on each continent.

Also Read- SIFF Challenges Household Consents for 11,000 MW Mega Dam Project

“Her extraordinary achievement reflects the true ‘Spirit of Arunachal’ and will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, especially for young girls, to embrace challenges with courage and perseverance,” the Governor said in his message.

About Mount Elbrus

Mount Elbrus, part of the Caucasus Mountains near the Russia-Georgia border, is a dormant stratovolcano that stands at 18,510 feet (5,642 meters) above sea level. It is recognized as the highest mountain in Europe, the highest volcano in Eurasia, and one of the ten most prominent peaks in the world.

Also Read- Borguli Overtakes Silluk to Become Cleanest Village of Mebo Sub-Division

Scaling Elbrus is considered one of the most challenging milestones in the Seven Summits Challenge, a mountaineering quest that involves climbing the tallest mountain on each continent.

With this success, Yano inches closer to completing her dream of joining the elite group of mountaineers who have conquered all seven summits. Her journey not only adds to the state’s growing legacy in adventure sports but also inspires the youth of Arunachal to aim higher in every field.