Arunachal’s Himalayan University and Philippines’ Batangas University Seal Academic Partnership

BATANGAS CITY, ( Philippines )- Himalayan University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has entered a significant international partnership with the University of Batangas, one of the Philippines’ leading higher education institutions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a meeting attended by Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran and University of Batangas President Dr. Lily Marlene J. Hernandez-Bohn.

The agreement aims to broaden the academic scope of both institutions through structured cooperation in faculty development, student engagement and research collaboration. The leadership of both universities underscored the growing need for global academic networks in enhancing institutional capacity and improving educational quality.

Scope of Collaboration

The MoU outlines a series of academic and developmental initiatives, including:

• Faculty Exchange: Joint teaching, expert lectures and participation in academic events.

• Student Exchange: Short-term study programs, cultural immersion, experiential learning and internship opportunities.

• Collaborative Research: Joint research projects, co-authored publications and shared research platforms.

• Academic Development: Creation of certificate programs, training workshops and globally aligned academic modules.

Leadership Remarks

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran described the agreement as a step forward in expanding Himalayan University’s global footprint. He said the MoU “opens new horizons” for learners by facilitating exposure to international academic standards.

University of Batangas President Dr. Lily Marlene J. Hernandez-Bohn expressed optimism, noting that cooperation between Indian and Philippine institutions can generate meaningful academic outcomes and long-term synergy.

A Strategic Academic Milestone

For Himalayan University, the MoU represents a sustained effort to build international linkages and align its programmes with global best practices. The partnership is expected to foster cross-cultural understanding, improved research output and broader educational opportunities for students and faculty from both institutions.

By formalizing this collaboration, the two universities have signalled a shared commitment to strengthening academic relationships across borders and enhancing the role of education in promoting international cooperation.