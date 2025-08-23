Sports

Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik Strikes Gold at 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok

The 57th Asian Championship saw fierce competition from athletes across the continent, making Yajik’s victory a testament to her rigorous training and perseverance.

BANGKOK– In a moment of national pride, Ms. Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh clinched a gold medal at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Competing in the Women’s Model Physique (Up to 160 cm) category, the 25-year-old athlete showcased exceptional strength, discipline, and determination, adding another prestigious accolade to India’s tally at the international event.

Hailing from Kurung Kumey district, Yajik has emerged as a trailblazer for women in physique sports, particularly from Northeast India.

Her victory was celebrated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu  who took to social media to laud her achievement, stating Heartiest congratulations to Ms. Hilllang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh for striking Gold at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025 in Bangkok! Her exceptional performance in the Women’s Model Physique (Up to 160 cm) category has brought immense pride to our state and to India. May this glorious achievement be the first of many more shining moments in her journey ahead. Wishing her continued success and strength!

This triumph follows Yajik’s historic performance earlier in 2025 at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Thimphu, Bhutan, where she became the first female athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win an international gold in the Women’s Model Physique (up to 155 cm) category, alongside a silver and bronze in other events.

A master’s degree holder in political science, Yajik balances her career as a fitness trainer and dance instructor while breaking barriers in a male-dominated sport.

Her journey, which began with a debut at the Federation Cup in Gangtok in 2022, continues to inspire aspiring athletes, particularly women, to pursue their dreams in physique sports.

