Arunachal’s Gi Doke Wins Bronze at Asia KUOSU Championship

ITANAGAR- In a moment of national pride, Gi Doke, a dedicated athlete from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, has secured a bronze medal in the fiercely contested Female 12th Division at the 4th Asia KUOSU Championship held in Tokyo, Japan.

The event, which took place on November 8, 2025, showcased top martial arts talents from across the continent, highlighting Doke’s skill and resilience in the competitive arena of Kuo Shu, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts emphasizing forms, weapons, and sparring.

Doke’s achievement has been hailed as a testament to the growing prowess of athletes from India’s Northeast in international sports. Representing not just her state but the nation’s law enforcement community, the inspiring officer-athlete demonstrated exceptional technique and determination, advancing through preliminary rounds to claim the podium finish amid strong competition from regional powerhouses.

Also Read- First Monyul Super League Launched at High Altitude Stadium

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the chorus of congratulations, posting on social media: “Congratulations to Ms. Gi Doke from the Arunachal Pradesh Police on winning the Bronze Medal in the Female 12th Division at the 4th Asia KUOSU Championship.”

Local sports enthusiasts have described Doke as an “inspiring athlete,” whose journey from the rugged terrains of Arunachal to the global stage underscores the transformative power of discipline and state support for sports.

The KUOSU Championship, known for its blend of traditional and modern martial arts disciplines, drew participants from multiple Asian nations, fostering cultural exchange while promoting physical fitness and combat skills.

Also Read- PAA Holds State Trials for North East Para Games

Doke’s medal adds to Arunachal Pradesh’s medal tally in international events this year, bolstering the state’s reputation as a nurturing ground for elite performers in combat sports.

As celebrations continue in Itanagar and across the Northeast, officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Police expressed their commitment to further investing in athlete training programs. “This bronze is not just a personal victory for Gi Doke but a shining example for our youth,” said a police spokesperson, emphasizing the role of such successes in motivating the next generation.

Doke, who balances her duties in law enforcement with rigorous training, could not be reached for comment immediately following the event, but her feat is expected to inspire a wave of participation in martial arts among women in the region. With the Northeast increasingly spotlighted for its sporting talents, Doke’s story serves as a beacon of empowerment and excellence.