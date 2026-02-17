Arunachal’s Dr Yasum Litin Achieves Cardiac Anaesthesia Milestone

ITANAGAR- In a significant milestone for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region, Dr Yasum Litin has completed her Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Cardiac Anaesthesia from Goa Medical College, becoming the first superspecialist in the discipline from the state and the first woman from Northeast India to achieve the distinction.

A native of Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, Dr Litin’s accomplishment has been widely acknowledged as a major step forward for advanced cardiac care in a region where highly specialised medical expertise remains limited.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Dr. Yasum Litin on her achievement, noting in a social media post that at a time when specialised cardiac anaesthesia is crucial for advanced heart surgeries, her expertise will significantly strengthen healthcare access for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu Congratulates Powerlifting Gold Medalist Akbari Khatoon of Tawang

Cardiac anaesthesia is considered a highly specialised branch of medicine that supports complex heart surgeries, including bypass procedures and advanced cardiovascular interventions. The DM programme, offered as a three-year super-speciality course, requires advanced postgraduate training and is among the most demanding pathways in anaesthesiology.

Public figures and community members have congratulated Dr Litin, noting that her achievement not only reflects personal dedication but also symbolises growing representation of doctors from remote regions in highly specialised medical fields. Observers say that such expertise could play a vital role in strengthening healthcare access, particularly for patients requiring advanced cardiac procedures who often travel outside the state for treatment.

Also Read- Water Crisis Concerns Rise in Deomali and Longding

Healthcare professionals point out that the presence of trained cardiac anaesthesia specialists is crucial for expanding heart surgery services and improving patient outcomes. In regions like Arunachal Pradesh, where specialised medical infrastructure is still evolving, the emergence of superspecialists is seen as an encouraging development for future healthcare planning.

Dr Litin’s journey — from a remote district in Arunachal Pradesh to completing one of India’s most advanced medical specialisations — is being viewed as an inspiration for aspiring medical professionals across the Northeast. Her achievement highlights the importance of sustained investment in medical education and capacity building to address gaps in specialised healthcare services.