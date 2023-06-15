Arunachal’s Col Ponung Doming to command world’s highest border roads outpost

ITANAGAR- Col Ponung Doming, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, is the first Indian woman officer to command world’s highest border roads outpost above 15000 ft in Ladakh. Here she would be handling various strategically important BRO projects along the Northern Borders.

She is incidentally not only the first woman officer from the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the Indian Army but also the first Colonel ranked woman officer from the North East.

Commanding the Border Roads Task Force, Colonel Doming will be looking after the BRO’s Project Himank, among other projects. This includes looking after the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La. At 19,024 feet, the 52-km-road connects Chishumle village to Demchok in Ladakh.

Col Ponung Doming, hails from Pasighat in the East Siang District of the state. Born to Olom Doming and Jimmi Dai Doming of Pasighat, Col Doming pursued her studies at the Government Daying Ering Higher Secondary School and the IGJ Government Higher Secondary School, both in Pasighat.

She did her civil engineering at the Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra and was commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant in 2008. She is a postgraduate in Structures and Gold Medallist of BE (Civ) and M Tech courses.

The officer has served in the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa. She has tenanted various instructional appointments in Army Training Institutes and served in operational areas in J & K and Manipur.

Col Ponung is not only an inspiration to the girls of Arunachal Pradesh but a source of motivation and encouragement for the women of the Nation. She is a role model to people who dream big and have the courage to follow and achieve their dreams in unchartered territory.

As an Organisation, it is a constant endeavour to provide equal and fair opportunities to all personnel, irrespective of gender bias, cast or creed so that no deserving leader is left out in giving his/her utmost towards the development of the Nation.