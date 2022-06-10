Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society remembers Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri

ITANAGAR- On this day of 1st Death Anniversary of Lt Patey Tatung Nguri, let us take a moment to remember Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri, who passed away on 10th June 2021 while battling Coronavirus. Lt Patey Tatung Nguri was the founder Chairman of N.A.S. He played vital role in making the dream come true for uniting the Nguri Abu society. He was one among the great elders that sowed the seed of unity and oneness that grown into the Nguri Abu Society as we are today.

Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri was born to Lt. Patey Tako Nguri and Lt. Patey Yayum on 15th May 1960. He did his primary schooling in Amji Primary School in Palin Circle and studied at Harisingsa town in Udalguri district in Assam and he passed class X from Govt. Higher Secondary School, Ziro in 1978. He completed his graduation in Economics and Statistics at Saint Anthony’s College, Shillong in 1983.

He left the government service as SI (Economics and Statistics) in 1989 and contested from 18-Palin-Chambang Constituency as an Independent candidate for MLA in 1990.

Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri is the pioneer of first generation of Nguri Abo Society. He was the among first matriculate and graduate of Nguri Abu Society. He was a social activist with very straight forward character and did not tolerate any type of injustice. His excellent service and great characteristic as a person made him a father figure in the Society. He was the torch bearer of Nguri Abu Society. He was loved and respected by all sections of society.

Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri is among the first that dreamt of the united Nguri Abu Society and his contribution for the society is second to none. He became the Chairman of the Interim Committee of Nguri Abu Society for session 2008-10.

Though he is no more with us, his dream of united Nguri Abu Society continues live to in our heart. Today we remember you, Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri as the one who showed the light in the path of our society. The light of your dream will always be burning in our heart. And in all the tomorrows we’ll feel you-gone in some ways, but your presence ever near.

𝑾𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝑨𝒄𝒉𝒊!

𝙉𝙜𝙪𝙧𝙞 𝘼𝙗𝙪 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙩𝙮