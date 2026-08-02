Arunachali Women January Tali and Hachu Lombo Summit Mt Kun

ITANAGAR- January Tali and Hachu Lombo have scripted history by becoming the first women from Arunachal Pradesh to successfully summit Mt Kun (7,077 metres) in the Zanskar region of Ladakh. Their achievement marks a significant milestone for adventure sports in the State and places Arunachal Pradesh among India’s growing mountaineering success stories.

Standing at 7,077 metres, Mt Kun is regarded as one of India’s most challenging high-altitude peaks. Located in the Zanskar range of Ladakh, the mountain presents climbers with steep snow-covered slopes, dangerous glaciers, thin oxygen levels and rapidly changing weather conditions. Successfully reaching its summit requires extensive technical preparation, physical endurance and mental resilience.

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The achievement of January Tali and Hachu Lombo is being viewed as an important moment for women in adventure sports, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, where participation in high-altitude mountaineering continues to grow. Their successful expedition is expected to inspire more young people, especially women, to pursue outdoor and adventure activities.

Congratulating the two mountaineers, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.), described the feat as a matter of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh. He said the duo had displayed exceptional courage, determination, endurance and mental strength in conquering one of India’s most demanding peaks.

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The Governor said their success had brought laurels to the State and expressed confidence that their accomplishment would encourage Arunachali youth to embrace physical fitness, adventure sports and a spirit of perseverance. He also wished the mountaineers continued success in their future endeavours.