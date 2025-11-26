Arunachalee Woman Yangki Taki Creates History by Presenting Award at International Cricket

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a first-of-its-kind milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, Miss Yangki Taki has presented the Man of the Match award at an international cricket event—the South Africa vs India Test match held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Taki, recognised nationally for her exceptional business performance with SBI Life, was specially invited to hand over the “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye” Award, making her the first Arunachalee to present a trophy at an international cricket match.

Hailing from Komsing Village in Siang district, Taki is the daughter of Shaini Taki and Moryom Pertin Taki. According to SBI Life officials, her consistent achievements in the organisation placed her second in business performance rankings across India, bringing her into prominence at the national level.

Rajiv Kuli, Chief Business Manager at SBI Life’s Pasighat branch, described her recognition as “a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast.” He said Taki’s selection reflects both her professional accomplishments and the increasing presence of Northeastern achievers on national platforms.

SBI Life sources informed that Taki handed over the Man of the Match award to South African cricketer Senuran Muthusamy, who was part of the winning team. The moment was widely celebrated among the state’s social and cultural circles.

Her father, Shaini Taki, expressed immense pride in the achievement, describing the moment as special for both the family and the wider community. “As parents, we are proud that our daughter became the first Arunachalee woman to present an award at an international cricket event,” he said.

Yangki Taki’s participation is being seen as a symbolic step forward for representation from Arunachal Pradesh in national events, further highlighting the growing contribution of women from the region in diverse professional sectors.