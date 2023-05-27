ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun Distributes Sewing Machines to SDP Trainees

The sewing machines were funded by ZPC from State Own Revenue (SOR) to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

NAMSAI-  Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Nang Urmila Mancheykhun today distributed sewing machines to 30 SHG members who had undergone a Skill Development Programme (SDP) on Sewing Machine Operator (SMO) sponsored by NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) earlier in Namsai.

The training covered different topics related to ‘tailoring trade’ as prescribed by the NSQF (National Standard Qualification Framework) module under NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation).

The sewing machines were funded by ZPC from State Own Revenue (SOR) to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The programme was implemented by the Department of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with District Administration, NABARD, BLCCT & ArSRLM through Convergence.

Speaking on the occasion, ZPC Mancheykhun said that the distribution of sewing machines was a progressive step towards empowering women and promoting entrepreneurship. She said that the SHGs would be able to use the sewing machines to start their own venture.

ZPC Mancheykhun also thanked NABARD, BLCCT, and ArSRLM for their support in the implementation of the programme. She said that the convergence of different government departments and agencies was essential for the successful implementation of such programmes.

DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy, said that the SHGs were trained on SMO, and now they are getting machines from ZPC with additional 10 days’ refresher training so that they can start their entrepreneurship on a small scale. It is a good convergence between NABARD and the Panchayati Raj Department for the upliftment of rural women. This model may be replicated by other districts in the state in future.

EAC cum DPDO, Wathai Mossang congratulated the beneficiaries and advised them to work on entrepreneurship skills for future endeavours. He also thanked ZPC for the great initiatives taken by her for the livelihood development of SHGs.

ADI I/c Dusu Tatu congratulated the SHG members on getting sewing machines and further advised them to participate sincerely in training which is going to start next week.

Earlier, while delivering the welcome address, the President BLCCT, Chandan Prasad briefed them about the customised training of 80 Hours on tailoring which will upgrade and upskill the SHGs on Tailoring.

The SHG members who received the sewing machines expressed their gratitude to ZPC Mancheykhun, NABARD, BLCCT, and ArSRLM for their support. They said that they would use the sewing machines to start their own businesses and improve their livelihood.

