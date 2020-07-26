Arunachal: Zonal Hospital sanitized after patient tested COVID positive  

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: After the patient tested COVID – 19 cases, the Zonal Hospital Tezu will remain close on Monday that is 27th July 20 to conduct disinfection drive.

According to Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent said that a patient of serious abdominal pain from Anjaw district get admitted at the Hospital on 23rd July 20 but was immediately referred to Dibrugarh Medical College Assam where after his COVID test we was found positive.

With this apprehension, the MS also swung in to action and traced out 30 (thirty) other person including Doctors, Nurses, Paramedic person and patient’s attendance that were close contact with the patient.

“All are identified and are in home quarantine, tomorrow they will be kept in institutional quarantine for their COVID test”, says the MS.

Meanwhile, the entire Hospital has been sanitized and will be continue tomorrow to disinfect the virus pandemic.