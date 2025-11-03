Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro Women’s Body Protests student’s Death at Sainik School in Niglok

The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) has demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the mysterious death of 12-year-old student Tadu Haro at Sainik School, Niglok.

ZIRO-   The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), the apex women’s body of the Apatani community, has expressed deep shock and anguish over the mysterious death of a 12-year-old Apatani student, Late Master Tadu Haro, a Class VII student at Sainik School, Niglok, located in Ruksin Circle of East Siang District.

In a statement issued on Sunday, AWAZ condemned the tragic incident and questioned the circumstances that led to the young student’s death inside a premier educational institution. The organization described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and called for accountability from the school authorities.

AWAZ stated that such a tragedy occurring within a reputed institution—entrusted with the care and development of young cadets—raises serious concerns about student safety, supervision, and institutional responsibility. The association has demanded a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident and to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

In its appeal, AWAZ urged the concerned authorities to suspend the responsible school officials pending the outcome of the inquiry, to prevent any possible tampering of evidence or coercion of witnesses. The organization also emphasized that any negligence or failure in maintaining student welfare must be met with strict accountability measures.

Expressing solidarity with the grieving family of Late Tadu Haro, AWAZ reaffirmed its commitment to pursue the matter until justice is achieved. The association stressed that if any individual or institution is found culpable, appropriate legal action should follow in accordance with the law.

The incident has sparked widespread concern across Arunachal Pradesh, with community leaders and citizens demanding answers and assurance regarding the safety of students enrolled in boarding and residential schools. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring transparency, justice, and accountability in the case.

