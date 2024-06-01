ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro witnesses unprecedented solidarity march seeking justice for Lt. Millo Ricky

Last Updated: June 1, 2024
ZIRO-  Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the candle light procession seeking justice for Late Millo Ricky here yesterday evening on Friday.

Late Millo Ricky had been brutally assaulted by one Dehun Umbrey at Roing on 10th May last. He was evacuated to a Dibrugarh based hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on 12th May.

An FIR had been registered against the accused vide Roing PS No. 14/2024 U/S 342/325/307/365/34 IPC. However, the accused was yet to be arrested by Roing police despite passing of more than 20 days of the incident.

Along with the family members, relatives and well wishers of Late Millo Ricky, hundreds of participants from Pan Tanw NGO’s including that of Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APPWWS), Apatani Youth Association and Apatani Student’s Union took part at the candle light procession.

The procession started from Dani Kunia Govt.Higher Secondary School and passed through Treasury up colony, M.G road market and culminated at the traffic point of M.G road market.

The participants held placards and chanted justice for Late Millo Ricky. Several speakers also spoke for arrest of the accused and start of early trial in the case.

a single-point memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Roing through Lower Subansiri DC seeking arrest of the accused person at the earliest to give justice to the departed soul and to instil a sense of fair play in the established rule of law.

