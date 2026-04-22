Arunachal: Ziro Valley Pays Tribute to Corporal Tage Hailyang

ZIRO- Residents of Ziro Valley gathered on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year. The commemoration, held in Tajang village, combined personal remembrance with public recognition of military service and sacrifice.

According to family members and local officials, Hailyang lost his life on April 22, 2025, during an attack in Pahalgam. One year later, the village organised a series of events to honour his memory and acknowledge his contribution as a member of the Indian Air Force.

The observances began with the unveiling of a life-sized statue at the Rake memory site by his father, Tage Tade. The statue, depicting the corporal in uniform offering a salute, was adorned with traditional white scarves and floral tributes. Three granite plaques installed alongside the statue outline his life journey, from his upbringing in Tajang to his service in the armed forces.

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Community members, including village elders and residents, later assembled at the Tage Dollo Jubilee Hall for a condolence meeting. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the 28-year-old, followed by remarks from local representatives highlighting both his personal qualities and professional commitment.

Local MLA Hage Appa visited the family to offer condolences, while administrative representation was led by Hage Tarung. Officials described the gathering as an example of collective remembrance, where state institutions and local communities jointly recognised the significance of individual sacrifice.

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In his address, Tage Tade reflected on his son’s legacy, stating that the continued remembrance by the community has given meaning to the loss. He noted that younger members of the village have drawn inspiration from Hailyang’s life and service.

The event concluded with a community meal, allowing residents to share personal recollections and reinforce social ties. Observers noted that such commemorations serve not only as acts of mourning but also as reaffirmations of collective identity and memory in the region.