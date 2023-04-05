Arunachal: Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

ZIRO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu said tourism industry is the growth engine of an economy for a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh and Ziro valley has huge potential in tourism industry provided the god-gifted inherent natural charm of Ziro valley is maintained in its pristine glory.

Stating that a road map of tourism for Ziro valley was need of the hour for holistic growth of tourism industry which will not only benefit the people of Ziro valley but also the entire state, CM urged the people of the valley to maintain the pristine beauty of the valley.

‘The wet rice paddy fields along with fish cultivation is the main charm of Ziro valley which is unique and nowhere practiced in other parts of the state. Tourists come to see this unique feature and hence people of Ziro should refrain from constructing dwelling houses and other commercial structures at the paddy fields’, he appealed.

Appreciating the pluralistic Apatani society for being the torch bearer in the state showcasing support, cooperation and hand holding system which had paved the way for producing so many bureaucrats and technocrats, CM said Ziro valley had a very limited land but was blessed with god-gifted natural beauty which had tagged it as one of the most tourist centric places of the state.

Strongly appealing the Apatani civil societies, the Tani Supung Dukung, NGO’s, Apatani Youth Association, panchayat leaders and the District Administration, CM Pema Khandu urged them to pool in together and device a solution to the rapidly increasing construction of structures at the wet rice paddy fields in the valley.

It may be mentioned here that Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime had also repeatedly urged in various public platforms to halt the increasing trend of filling up the wet rice paddy fields with soil for the purpose of constructing dwelling and commercial houses. If this trend is not corrected timely and if the wet rice paddy fields of Ziro valley vanish in course of time, the much-hyped tourism potential of the valley would be lost forever and Ziro valley would remain just an ordinary town like others.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was on way to Daporijo and had stopped over at Ziro to inaugurate the Tana Agyang View Point implemented by MNREGA job card holders of Habung village.

Among others, local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Er. Tage Taki, MLA Liasam Simai, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, Heads of Departments, panchayat leaders and public were present on the occasion.