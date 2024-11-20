Arunachal: Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition held

ZIRO- The Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition was flagged off today by Vivek HP, Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, at the Ngilyang Grayu Government Secondary School, Tajang. This event, organized as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Tage Welfare Society, carried the theme “Pedal for the Planet: Cycle for Conservation.”

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the relevance and urgency of the expedition’s theme. He remarked, “The messages displayed on the bicyclists’ placards about environmental conservation are not just meaningful but essential. Let us strive to follow these principles in both letter and spirit.”

Vivek HP congratulated the Tage Welfare Society on its 50 years of dedicated service to the community and commended the organization for spotlighting such a vital global issue through its celebration.

Tage Tatung, Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee, welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the forthcoming events planned for the celebration.

The expedition saw enthusiastic participation from 38 bicyclists, who traversed a scenic 33-kilometer route through Ziro Valley with placards displaying environmental messages. The route covered the picturesque villages and bustling townships of Hapoli and Old Ziro, showcasing the valley’s natural beauty while spreading awareness about the importance of conservation.

It may be mentioned that Ziro boasts of the only bicycle track in the state, a trail that is also the first of its kind in the country. Events like the Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition aim to encourage proper utilization of this unique infrastructure while promoting the use of bicycles as a sustainable mode of local transport.