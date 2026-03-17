Arunachal: Ziro Prepares for Somnath Swabhiman Celebration

ZIRO- The Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Oli Perme, convened a preparatory meeting at the District Secretariat in Ziro on Monday to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The nationwide celebration marks 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026 CE and is being organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture.

The meeting was attended by Hibu Dumi, District Art and Culture Officer Tapi Rimu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lod Tari, and Nada Buda. Administrative officers, heads of departments, and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) also participated in the meeting.

Also Read- PPVFRA Awareness Programme Held in Geku

During the discussion, the Deputy Commissioner outlined the significance and objectives of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and highlighted the state government’s plan to host the district-level celebration at the Siddheshwar Nath Temple, located in Kardo near Ziro. The temple complex is known for housing what is believed to be the world’s tallest natural Shivalinga.

She informed the participants that the Governor and the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, along with other dignitaries, are expected to attend the programme, which is tentatively scheduled for March, though the final date is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read- Arunachal: Protest Rally Held in Tawang Over PWD Corruption

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the Deputy Commissioner assigned responsibilities to various departments, focusing on areas such as road connectivity, sanitation, drinking water supply, lighting, medical facilities, traffic management, and security arrangements.

District Art and Culture Officer Tapi Rimu informed the meeting that Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed as a year-long celebration across the country in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Culture. She added that the programme would also highlight the 150th anniversary of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

Also Read- 400 Feared Dead, 250 injured After Kabul Airstrike

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi, Siddheshwar Nath Temple Committee Chairman Nada Buda, and other departmental heads also offered suggestions regarding logistical arrangements and coordination for the successful organisation of the event.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is conducted smoothly and showcases the cultural and spiritual significance of the site.