Arunachal: Ziro Prepares for Monsoon with Safety-First Plan

ZIRO- With the South-West monsoon approaching, the Lower Subansiri district administration has initiated a series of preparedness measures aimed at minimising risks and ensuring continuity of essential services. At a high-level review meeting held at the district headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme outlined a proactive strategy centred on prevention rather than response.

Framing the approach as “prevention over reaction,” Perme emphasised that administrative efforts must prioritise safeguarding lives and maintaining critical infrastructure before the onset of heavy rainfall. The meeting brought together multiple departments to review readiness and identify gaps in coordination.

A key focus was on strengthening local infrastructure to ensure accessibility during adverse weather conditions. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Public Works Department and highway authorities to immediately undertake drain clearance and repair of vulnerable road stretches. Departments were also instructed to identify and remove storm-prone trees that could disrupt connectivity, particularly in remote areas.

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Parallel to infrastructure readiness, the administration is addressing essential service delivery. District Disaster Management Officer Nima Drema informed that emergency shelters and safe landing zones have been mapped across villages to facilitate swift relief operations if required. Buffer stocking of essential commodities, including food grains and medicines, is currently underway to prevent supply disruptions.

To enhance communication and public awareness, a real-time early warning system is being developed through coordination between the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) and the Water Resources Department (WRD). The system is expected to disseminate timely updates on rainfall patterns and water levels to residents.

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The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has been activated for round-the-clock monitoring, with police and search-and-rescue teams placed on standby. Officials indicated that this integrated response mechanism is designed to ensure rapid mobilisation during emergencies.

Reiterating the administration’s focus on preparedness, Perme noted that disaster management plans must translate into tangible outcomes for communities. She added that mapping of resources and relief materials is being carried out in advance to enable swift deployment when needed.

The administration is also emphasising transparency in relief delivery, with plans to streamline assistance through digital updates and Direct Benefit Transfer mechanisms. Officials said this would help ensure timely and targeted support to affected populations.