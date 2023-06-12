Arunachal: Ziro organizes meet on climate change and human health

ZIRO- A District level multi-sectoral task force meeting of National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat.

The event was also organized to mark the celebration of the ongoing World Environment Day celebration.

Presiding over the meet, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime conveyed his gratitude to the medical department for successful arrangement of the meet and suggested the HoD’s present to extend full cooperation in the week long-World Environment Day celebration.

I urge all the educational institutions of the district also to impart awareness about climate change and its harmful effects through essay writings, seminars and drawing competitions, he appealed. The DC also urged the HoD’s to disseminate awareness on climate change to their staffs. He also administered pledge on mission LiFE and No Tobacco on the occasion.

Attending as a resource person, Hapoli Forest Division Divisional Forest Officer Nani Sha elaborated the importance of World Environment Day celebrated every year from 5th June 1973 and appealed everyone to cooperate in maintaining healthy environment for a better tomorrow.

Earlier, District Nodal Officer (NPCCHH) Dr. Subu Habung spoke on climate change and human health. He said that the drastic change in climate threatens human health and explained the scope and prevalence of vector and water-borne disease, danger of injury during and following catastrophic events, increased risk of respiratory ailments, food shortages and mental illness which were offshoots of climate change.

He also explained that vulnerable group of people including elders, infants, pregnant women, poor and sick were the most severely affected target group. Dr. Habung also explained the vision, goal and objectives of NPCCHH.

Epidemiologist Phattani Munglang highlighted the various activities conducted under NPCCHH and presented a detailed data report of the programme while Programme Officer Techi Topu offered the vote of thanks.