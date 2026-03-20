Arunachal: Ziro Literary Festival Opens at SCCZ

ZIRO- The Ziro Literary Festival (ZLF) commenced on March 20 at Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro, under the theme “Celebrating Creativity for All,” marking the beginning of a two-day event focused on literature, arts, and intellectual exchange.

The festival was inaugurated by P.D. Sona, Minister for Education, Tourism, Library, and Rural Works Department, in the presence of local MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri Oli Perme, and Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra.

Over the years, ZLF has emerged as a regional platform that brings together writers, journalists, content creators, academicians, and students, fostering dialogue across disciplines. This year’s edition continues that trajectory with a mix of discussions, workshops, and cultural activities.

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In his inaugural address, Sona highlighted state government initiatives aimed at promoting reading habits, particularly through new-age learning approaches. He noted that literary festivals can play a role in encouraging students to engage more actively with books and ideas, while also offering exposure to experienced professionals.

In the lead-up to the festival, a series of outcome-based workshops were organised from March 17, focusing on practical creative skills. These included sessions on videography, graphic novels, poetry, and podcasting, conducted by practitioners from diverse fields. The workshops aimed to provide participants with hands-on experience and tangible outputs.

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The opening day featured multiple panel discussions addressing evolving forms of storytelling and media. A session titled “From Fireside to Frame: How Old Stories Find New Forms” examined the adaptation of traditional narratives into contemporary formats. Another discussion explored shifts in the media landscape, including the rise of influencer culture and the growing role of artificial intelligence in content creation.

A separate panel on “Fear, Failure and Finding Your Voice” reflected on creative journeys and challenges, including the limited visibility of literature from Northeast India in mainstream publishing spaces. The discussion pointed to structural gaps while also highlighting emerging voices from the region.

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Alongside discussions, the festival included interactive workshops such as “The Story Hidden in Ordinary Things,” encouraging participants to engage with everyday narratives.

The event also incorporated cultural elements, including live music performances, food stalls, and exhibitions showcasing workshop outputs, contributing to a participatory and immersive atmosphere.

As the festival continues, it is expected to further explore intersections of creativity, identity, and evolving media practices, while reinforcing its role as a cultural and intellectual platform in the region.