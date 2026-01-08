Arunachal: Ziro hosts training on post-harvest flower management

Arunachal

A one-day training programme under MIDH 2025–26 focused on scientific post-harvest management of commercial flowers, drawing farmers from multiple districts to Ziro.

ZIRO- A one-day training programme on “Approach in Post-Harvest Management of Commercial Flowers” was conducted on 7 January 2026 at the Conference Hall of Zimin Ziro Hotel in Ziro, aimed at strengthening farmers’ technical knowledge in commercial floriculture.

The programme was sponsored under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) 2025–26 and organised by the District Horticulture Office (DHO), Ziro. Around 80 farmers from different parts of the state participated in the training.

The technical session was delivered by Dr. Bhavya Bhargav, Senior Scientist at CSIR–Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Bhargav elaborated on cultivation practices, crop nutrition, and post-harvest management techniques for a range of commercial cut, loose, bulbous, and rhizomatic flowers.

Key floricultural crops discussed during the session included Lilium, Rose, Marigold, Gerbera, among others. Emphasis was laid on improving flower quality, shelf life, and marketability, with a focus on reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing returns for growers.

Senior officials including Benjamin Pertin, Mission Director, MIDH, Murlidhar Murari (PMU), and Hibu Dante, District Horticulture Officer, Ziro, addressed the participants. They highlighted the role of scientific post-harvest management in increasing farmers’ income and strengthening the commercial floriculture sector.

Farmers from East Siang district, led by Oyin Tayeng, Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer (SDHO), also took part in the programme, indicating inter-district participation and knowledge exchange.

The training concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mrs. Tasso Yallu, SDHO, Ziro, who acknowledged the contributions of the resource person, officials, and participating farmers.

