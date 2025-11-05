Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Training for Nasha Mukt Bharat Volunteers

ZIRO- A one-day training programme for Master Volunteers under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was held today at the DC Conference Hall, District Secretariat, Ziro. The programme focused on psychotropic substance abuse, preventive measures, and life skills development to empower volunteers in promoting a drug-free society.

Organized by the Department of Women and Child Development in collaboration with the District Administration, the event aimed to strengthen grassroots participation in the fight against substance abuse in Lower Subansiri district.

The session began with participant registration and a welcome address by Smti Hibu Usha, LPO, DCPU, Ziro. The reception of the Chief Guest was coordinated by the staff of DD (ICDS), Ziro. Smti Takhe Rinya Bullo, CDPO In-charge DD (ICDS), outlined the objectives of the training, emphasizing the crucial role of community-level awareness in curbing drug use.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Commissioner Smti Oli Perme underlined the importance of volunteerism and community engagement in tackling the drug menace. She also administered a pledge with all participants to work collectively towards making Lower Subansiri a drug-free district.

SI Kaken Yigam from Ziro Police Station conducted a detailed session on the NDPS Act, 1985, explaining its key provisions, punishments, and categories of narcotic possession—small, intermediate, and commercial quantities. He also familiarized volunteers with the MANAS App and helpline 1933, designed for reporting drug-related concerns and seeking counselling.

In another technical session, Dr. Subu Habung, DPO (NP-NCD)-cum-DSO (IDSP), Ziro, discussed the health hazards and withdrawal symptoms associated with substance abuse. Calling psychotropic drug use a “self-inflicted disorder,” he warned that tobacco remains the world’s biggest killer, responsible for around 60 lakh deaths annually and over 25 major diseases.

Miss Topi Sora, Project Manager, Targeted Intervention, Turbu Daleh Multipurpose Cooperative Society, led a session on reducing stigma and promoting empathy toward individuals battling addiction. She highlighted the importance of community acceptance, awareness about HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis, and active participation by schools, colleges, NGOs, and local administrations to build an inclusive, drug-free society.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks from Bullo Aniya, Case Worker, OSC, Ziro, who expressed gratitude to the officers, resource persons, and volunteers. Participants from Saint Claret College and IGTAMSU College, Ziro were officially recognized as “Master Volunteers” of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The day-long program reaffirmed the district’s commitment to preventive education, rehabilitation support, and youth-led community action to counter the growing challenge of substance abuse in Arunachal Pradesh.