Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Major River Clean-up & Demarcation

ZIRO- A large-scale joint social service programme to widen and demarcate the Siibey Kile (Kley) Stream was carried out today from Zero Point near Lovedale School up to Byaping Siiro Resort, Hapoli. The initiative, organised by the Siibey Siigang Protection Welfare Association (SSPWA), saw active participation from government departments, community organisations and local residents.

The event was formally flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Smti. Oli Perme and Superintendent of Police Shri Keni Bagra for Lower Subansiri district.

Senior community member Dr. Bamin Tada, addressing the gathering, said the Kley stream was once clean, wide and rich in aquatic life, serving as a source of drinking water and recreation. He expressed concern over pollution, garbage dumping and encroachment, which have degraded the water body and reduced biodiversity.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme lauded SSPWA for the initiative, assuring assistance from the administration. She urged residents to refrain from dumping waste into the stream and cautioned that strict regulatory action would be taken against violators to preserve the river ecosystem.

SP Keni Bagra highlighted the dangers of flash-floods in encroached waterways, referencing the severe floods in Uttarakhand. He appealed to residents to prioritise safety and avoid activities that may increase monsoon vulnerability.

Volunteers carried out demarcation and clearing of the stream channel, aiming to restore natural flow, reduce flood risk, and revive the degraded water system.

The Siibey Siigang Protection Welfare Association thanked all volunteers, departments and community groups for supporting efforts to restore and protect the Kley stream.