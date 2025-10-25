Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Landmark Public Service Commission Meet

ZIRO- In a significant milestone for India’s federal administrative cooperation, the Standing Committee Meeting of the Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) was held for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh at the picturesque Ziro Valley on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The meeting brought together key figures from across the country’s public service institutions. Dinesh Dasa, Member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), attended as the representative of the UPSC Chairman. The event was hosted under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Other notable participants included Ravi Manubhai Parmer (Bihar PSC), Captain Rameshwar Singh Thakur, (Himachal Pradesh PSC), Rajnish Seth (Maharashtra PSC), Thiru S.K. Prabakar (Tamil Nadu PSC), Sanjay Shrinet (Uttar Pradesh PSC), and B. Venkatesham (Telangana PSC).

Alok Verma, Chairman of the current Standing Committee and Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission, participated virtually, addressing the gathering through video conference.

Delegates received a warm traditional welcome on their arrival in Ziro. In his opening remarks, Prof. (Dr.) Lingfa extended heartfelt greetings to the dignitaries and presented a detailed overview of the APPSC’s functioning, achievements, and future roadmap through a PowerPoint presentation.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to integrate Information Technology (IT) into the recruitment system, aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency, and user-friendliness.

The discussions centered around best practices, challenges, and innovations in conducting recruitment examinations that are free, fair, and merit-based. Chairpersons shared regional experiences and collectively reaffirmed their commitment to upholding integrity and standardization in the selection process across India.

The previous Standing Committee meeting was held in Chennai in April 2025, where Prof. Lingfa had proposed Arunachal Pradesh as the next venue. Its successful organization in Ziro represents a historic first for the state and underscores its growing role in fostering inter-state collaboration and administrative excellence.

Prof. Lingfa was joined by APPSC Members Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Jalash Pertin, Secretary Ms. P. Priyatarshny, Deputy Secretary Wathai Mossang, and senior officials of the Commission, ensuring smooth coordination and warm hospitality for all attendees.

This landmark event reflects not only Arunachal Pradesh’s expanding administrative confidence but also India’s collective stride toward a more transparent, digitally driven, and cooperative system of public recruitment.