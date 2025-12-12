Arunachal: Ziro Holds Meet for ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2025

ZIRO- A preparatory meeting for the nationwide campaign ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2025 was held on Thursday at the District Secretariat in Ziro, ahead of its observance during Good Governance Week from December 19 to 25. The initiative aims to strengthen citizen-centric governance through responsive service delivery at the grassroots.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Mrs Oli Perme, who chaired the meeting, underscored the government’s objective of creating a transparent and citizen-friendly administrative ecosystem. She informed that Special Camps would be organised across the district to address public grievances and ensure timely delivery of essential services.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum presented a detailed layout of the district’s plan for the week-long campaign. To streamline coordination and improve the efficiency of outreach activities, departments were grouped for joint interventions.

Among the key collaborations proposed were:

• The Department of Education with the Department of Tax, Excise & Narcotics to conduct drug awareness sessions among students.

• The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) with DUDA to undertake sanitation and garbage management campaigns.

• Departments of Skill Development, Industry, Textile & Handicrafts, and ArSRLM to jointly promote skill development and entrepreneurship among rural youth.

• Banks and the Post Office to sensitise rural residents about savings and insurance schemes, with a focus on financial literacy and long-term security.

Senior officials including Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, administrative officers and Heads of Departments attended the meeting and assured full cooperation.

The district administration stated that this year’s Good Governance Week aims to ensure tangible benefits for citizens while improving institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal and service delivery across Lower Subansiri district.