Arunachal: Ziro gears up to receive Nitin Gadkari

Arunachal

The Minister is likely to flag-off a ‘bi-cycle rally’ to be organized at the only bi-cycle track in the country sanctioned by the ministry of Highways and Road Transport.

ZIRO-  A review meeting in connection with the proposed visit of Union Minister Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to Ziro was held at the District Secretariat here today.

The Union Minister is likely to visit Namsai and Ziro from 4 to 7th of March next where he will be inaugurating the Potin-Pangin Highway packages from 1 to 8 at Namsai after which he would be travelling to Ziro.

At Ziro, the Minister is likely to flag-off a ‘bi-cycle rally’ to be organized at the only bi-cycle track in the country sanctioned by the ministry of Highways and Road Transport. He is also scheduled to visit few places of tourist interest at the valley.

The meeting was presided over by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and attended by SP Sachin Singal, EE Highways Er. Gyati Anda, HoD’s, ZPM’s, vice-president PHC and bi-cycle track construction in-charge Taru Tana.

